Sky Rojo Season 1

Sky Rojo Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: From the creators of MONEY HEIST comes this new series filled with action, dark humor and pure adrenaline.

Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo, their pimp from Las Novias Club, and his henchmen, Moises and Christian.

Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.

Starring Veronica Sanchez, Yany Prado, Lali Esposito, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Mariana Salazar, Enric Auquer, Penelope Guerrero, Jose Manuel Poga release date March 19, 2021 (on Netflix)