DOLPHIN ISLAND Movie (2021) - Peter Woodward, Dionne Lea, Tyler Jade Nixon, Bob Bledsoe

DOLPHIN ISLAND Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: DOLPHIN ISLAND invites us to experience an island paradise, where fourteen-year-old Annabel lives with her fisherman grandfather.

She is surrounded by an extended family of loving but quirky neighbors and her best friend - a dolphin named Mitzy.

Everything changes when her maternal grandparents arrive with a shifty lawyer to bring her back to New York.

It’s up to Annabel and her friends to figure out how to save the day and prove that love conquers all!

DOLPHIN ISLAND stars Peter Woodward (THE PATRIOT), Dionne Lea (NO BAD DAYS), Tyler Jade Nixon (DOLPHIN KICK) and Bob Bledsoe (Parks & Recreation).