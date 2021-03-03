Social Media Kinda Sucks. We Asked A Therapist How Make It Suck Less.

If you’re a human who has scrolled through social media in the last few years, there’s a 99% chance you’ve come across posts or comments that have deeply offended your sensibilities and values.

In many ways, being confronted with views diametrically opposed to our own is a hazard few people on the internet can avoid.

And while in some instances the seemingly unlimited access to everyone on the planet has been a catalyst for positive social change, an abundance of anecdotal reports indicate social media is taking a toll on our mental and physical health.

We spoke with therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab, who has practiced relationship therapy for 12 years, about understanding what tools most of us have at our disposal that can help us set healthy boundaries with social media.

For more advice, you can follow Nedra on Instagram @nedratawwab and her website: nedratawwab.com