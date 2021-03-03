Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs isn't done airing out her 'dirty laundry'

Margaret Josephs has staked her claim as one of "The Real Housewive of New Jersey's" most vital stars.

Gibson Johns interviews the so-called Powerhouse in Pigtails about the current eleventh season of the Bravo hit, including everything about that wild premiere episode and why Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider can never seem to get along.

They also chat about where she stands with Teresa herself, why the current cast works so well, which OG she'd like to see return to the show and what fans can expect from her upcoming book, "Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget."