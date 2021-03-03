Princess Eugenie says she hopes her son will see world as place that can be changed

Princess Eugenie opened up about the world she hoped her child would come into before he was born, saying she hoped he would see it as a place that can be changed.

The Princess was speaking about her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective for CNBC, and said she would want her child to make a difference.

She said: "I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference.I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope and continue to know that they can make a big difference."