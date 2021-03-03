6 Utility Companies Team up to Build Massive EV Charging Network

Currently, electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. are privately owned and operated instead of being part of an energy company.

As a result, they're left vulnerable to power grid issues, and the infrastructure is mediocre.

On March 2, the Electric Highway Coalition announced its plan to change all that.

The coalition is made up of American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy.

Entergy Corporation, Southern Co.

And the Tennessee Valley Authority.

It intends to build a seamless network of electric vehicle charging stations from West Texas to the Gulf of Mexico as well as up the Eastern seaboard.

The network will focus on DC fast-charging to help people travel long distance in electric vehicles.

If successful, the coalition's electric infrastructure project could serve as a functional blueprint for the rest of the country