Interview: Safeway Foundation gives grant to help San Joaquin veterans

COOPERATE WITH THE NEW YORKATTORNEY GENERAL'SINVESTIGATION INTO THOSEWOMEN'S CLAIMS. HOMELESSNESSMENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES,ADMINISTRATIVE RED TAPE THOSEFACED BY VETERANS ACROSS THISCOUNTRY EVEN BEFORE THECORONAVIRUS STRAINED ALL OFTHE SYSTEMS DESIGNED TO HELPTHOSE IN NEED WITH LIMITEDRESOURCES.

ONE NONPROFIT INTO DO THE VERY BEST FOR THOSEWHO'VE DONE THEIR BEST FORAMERICA ARE VETERANS JOININGUS LIVE TO TALK ABOUT A NEWGRANT THAT WILL HELP WITH THISGONZALES THE PROGRAM DIRECTORFOR SAN JOAQUIN VALLEYVETERANS WHICH IS A PROJECT OFWEST CARE CALIFORNIA.

WELCOMETO FOX 40 NEWS AT 11.MISSION IS ALL ABOUT SUPPORTAND YOUR ORGANIZATION WILL BEGETTING SOME ADDITIONALSUPPORT FROM THE SAFEWAYFOUNDATION COURTESY OF A NEWWHAT THESE DOLLARS WILL HELPYOU DO FOR THOSE WHO BRAVELYPUT ON THAT UNIFORM ANDSERVED.SO OUR PROJECT IS CALLEDOPERATION WHICH IS THE MOBILEOUTREACH FOR VETERANELIGIBILITY SO WE HAVE A CASEMANAGER WHO ACTUALLY SHE'S AVETERAN YOURSELF INTO THESISTINE OUR VETERANS TO BEABLE TO GET ACCESS TO THEBENEFITS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENTSERVICE SAYS AND BEING ABLE TOAPPLY FOR SECURITY WELL ASWHICH WILL HELP THEM GET.THOSE ADDITIONAL SERVICESCALIFORNIA DRIVER'S LICENSE.SO A LOT OF IT IS JUSTLEAKING OUR VETERANS TO BEABLE TO OBTAIN SOME OF THEPAPERWORK THAT THEY NEED TO BEABLE ACCESS SERVICESTHROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY.

THEFUNDING WILL ASSIST AND BEABLE TO FIND HOUSING ANDEMPLOYMENT.

WE'VE BEEN ABLEEASE SOME OF THE FUNDS TO FIXLIKE THEIR VEHICLES WHICHBECAUSE IT'S MORE OF A RURALAREA THAT MOST OF OUR VETERANSLIVE IT'S SOMETHING THAT ISHIGHLY NEEDED TOTRANSPORTATION TENDS TO BE ONEOF THEIR BIGGEST BARRIERS ASFOR THE ADDITIONAL FUNDING HASREALLY ASSISTED AS IN ALLOWINGTHEM TO KEEP THEIR VEHICLESRUNNING TO GET TO I'M AND JUSTIN GENERAL BEING ABLE TO BE INFINDING EMPLOYMENT WHICH IS AKEY PIECE AT THIS POINT.NOW JENNIFER YOU TALKEDABOUT A LOT OF THE THINGS THATOPERATION MOVE IS SO CRITICALYOU WORK TO GET PEOPLE OFF THESTREET LIKE YOU MENTIONEDRENTAL ASSISTANCE WHERE DOESMOST OF YOUR FUNDING USUALLYCOME FROM.COMES FROM WHICH IS SUPPORTIVESERVICES FOR VETERAN FAMILIESSO FEDERAL FUNDING AND SODIFFERENT OFFICES, I IN ALLTHE WAY DOWN TO KINGS COUNTYAND ALL THE WAY UP TO STATUSLOSS AND SOME AREAS AND WE'REASSISTANCE DEPOSIT, AUTILITIES TO GET THEM GOING ASFAR AS BEING HOUSED IN GETTINGTHEM OFF THE STREETS.

IN RIGHTNOW AS YOU KNOW WITH THEPANDEMIC THIS IS BEEN A VERYCRITICAL TIME SO FOR SOME OFTHEM WHO HAVE HAD A HARD TIMEFINDING PERMANENT HOUSINGWE'VE BEEN ABLE TO PUT THEM INHOTELS THROUGHOUT THECOMMUNITY AND SO WE'VE BEENABLE TO WORK DIFFERENT MOTELSTO ASSIST WITH HOUSING, SOMEOF THEM FOR NOW.AND YOU DID JUST MENTION IWAS GOING TO ASK ABOUT WHEN ITCOMES TO THE PANDEMIC JUSTABOUT EVERY SOCIAL SERVICEAGENCY THAT WE'VE CONNECTEDWITH OVER THIS TIME HAS REALLYSEEN INCREASED DEMAND BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC YOU KNOWVETERANS IN A LOT OF HELP SOMEHOW HAVE YOU SEEN THE PANDEMICCHANGE WHAT YOU'RE DOING.AND I THINK IT'S DIFFICULTBECAUSE YOU ALSO HAVE THEINCREASE IN MENTAL HEALTHISSUES.

HOWEVER WE'VE BEENWORKING COLLABORATIVELY WITHOUR FHIA OUR LOCAL VA AND SOWE'VE BEEN ABLE TO WORK WITHSOCIAL WORKERS AND OUR CASEMANAGERS HAVE CONTINUED TO GOOUT AND DO A LOT OF CHICKENSSO WE DO A LOT MORE HOMEVISITS AND MAYBE WE DID IN THEPAST AND SO THAT VETERANS KNOWTHAT WE'RE THERE AND WE'RESTILL THERE TO PROVIDE THEMSOME SUPPORT.ALWAYS CONNECT WITH US.AND YOU'RE TALKING ABOUTTHOSE RIGHT CONNECTIONS ANDSOMETIMES IT DOES JUST TAKESOMEBODY WHO KNOWS THE WAY TOMAKE THAT CONNECTION.

WE KNOWOUR VETERANS ARE SMART BUTSOME OF THESE BIG SYSTEMS CANBE VERY DIFFICULT TO NAVIGATESO IT'S REALLY THOSERELATIONSHIPS KIND OF HELPINGTHEM THROUGH THESE PROCESSESRIGHT.CORRECT WE HAVE A LOT OFVETERANS WHO SOMETIMES AREAFRAID OF THE LARGER HAVING TOGO OUT TO THE VA CAN BEFEARFUL FOR THEM SO WE'RE ABLETO HAVE BEEN CONNECTED WITHTHE CASE MANAGER TO SYSTEMTHROUGH THAT PAPERWORK CROSSESIT CAN BE OVERWHELMING WHENWORK IN ORDER TO BE ABLE APPLYFOR YOUR YOUR BENEFITS YOURHEALTH CARE SERVICES THATWE'VE BEEN ABLE DO A LOT OFHAND-HOLDING WITH A LOT OF OURVETERANS TO GET THEM THROUGHAND GET THINK GETTING THEM THEASSISTANCE.WELL THANK YOU SO MUCH FORJOINING US THIS MORNING ANDSHARING ALL THAT YOU DO ONLYHOPE THIS GRANT REALLY HELPSYOU WITH THAT MISSION.

YES,IF YOU NEED HELP FROM SANJOAQUIN VALLEY VETERANS ANDREMEMBER THEY HELP THOSE WHOSERVED IN SACRAMENTO, ANDSANTA SAUCE COUNTY TO THE