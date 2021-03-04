San Francisco Teachers Turned Away From COVID-19 Vaccinations Over Lack Of Access Codes
San Francisco teachers hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the city's Moscone Center mass vaccination site were turned away Tuesday because they had not been provided an access code to receive a dose.

Kenny Choi reports.

(3/3/21)