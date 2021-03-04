San Francisco Teachers Turned Away From COVID-19 Vaccinations Over Lack Of Access Codes

San Francisco teachers hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the city's Moscone Center mass vaccination site were turned away Tuesday because they had not been provided an access code to receive a dose.
Kenny Choi reports.
(3/3/21)
San Francisco teachers hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the city's Moscone Center mass vaccination site were turned away Tuesday because they had not been provided an access code to receive a dose.
Kenny Choi reports.
(3/3/21)
State targeting 10 San Francisco Bay Area zip codes for COVID-19 vaccinations
The Moscone South vaccination site will officially open Friday and, if there's enough supply, it may see vaccinations outnumber..