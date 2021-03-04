BREAKING | Income Tax Raid At Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl's House | Reports
BREAKING | Income Tax Raid At Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl's House | Reports

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday reportedly raided the houses of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl, and leading Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.

Watch the story.