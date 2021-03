Sasikala makes surprise announcement | No more politics? | Oneindia News

Former AIADMK General Secretary who served a sentence on corruption charges, VK Sasikala has announced she will step away from politics and the public life.

Her move after being released from jail was hotly speculated and her announcement to shun any post and politics was not anticipated.

Watch the video for more.

#TamilNadu #Sasikala #AIADMK