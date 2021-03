Watch: CM Jai Ram Thakur receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 04.

Several ministers have taken their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in past few days.

The second phase of vaccination against coronavirus began on March 01, which covers people above the age of 60 years and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities.