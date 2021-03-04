Watch: Taj Mahal briefly shut, tourists evacuated after hoax bomb call

The Taj Mahal complex was vacated on March 3 morning after a hoax bomb call.

Several tourists visiting the monument in Agra were asked to move out.

Extensive checking was undertaken at the monument’s premises.

It was opened again at 11.15 am after nothing objectionable was found.

“The police control room received a call from unidentified caller on Thursday morning informing that explosion will take place in Taj Mahal premises.

Police got alert and tourists inside were asked to move out of premises.

Checking of Taj Mahal premises was undertaken in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure and Bomb Disposal Squad and others were sent in Taj Mahal premises,” said A Satish Ganesh, IG, Agra Range.

He added that the person who made the call was being traced.

Watch the full video for more.