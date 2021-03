Hong Kong activists charged with subversion under security law boarded a prison van to the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts at a detention centre.

The video, filmed on Thursday (March 4), shows police officers escorting the 47 democracy activists to get on a prison van in front of a detention centre.

Hong Kong's government charged the individuals on February 28 under the controversial National Security Law after they organised "unofficial" election primaries in 2020.