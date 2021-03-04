Terrified Myanmar family duck for cover as police open fire on streets Yangon

This is the terrifying moment a family ducked for cover as police reportedly fired live rounds in the streets in Myanmar.

Footage shows residents watching police advance of protesters before firing at them in Yangon on Wednesday (March 3) on the deadliest day yet of the protests.

Police and military forces killed at least 38 people during crackdowns across the country, the United Nations said.

Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds with little warning, witnesses said.

Violence spread after the army ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power on February 1 and seized control of state operations.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laurette was seen in court on Monday.

The total death toll from the Myanmar protest movement is unclear – with some reports from local media claiming dozens of people have been killed.

Human rights groups have expressed growing concern.

International pressure on Myanmar, still known as Burma, has escalated with the US government warning of sanctions on the country.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.

It changed its name to Myanmar.