As the nation prepares for an ease of restrictions, is the warmer weather creating too many crowds?

From the 8th March 2021, lockdown restrictions will finally start to lift with schools reopening and outside meets being sanctioned. But as the sunnier weather continues and with normality in sight, are the public relaxing too quickly?Parks and public spaces in Greenwich and around London have been the host to many groups, with gatherings sitting and enjoying the sun.Queues for public toilets, coffee huts and waterside locations, see crowds of Brits not socially distancing.From next week two people from different households can meet outside for recreation, which can include "a coffee on a bench," but with a lift in sight, many people have started early.

