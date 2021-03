People in Fayette County that had homes or businesses damaged due to flooding are encouraged to report it, so that the damages can be submitted on the disaster application needed to receive Federal aid.

People in fayette county who had homes or businesses damaged are being encouraged to report it.

L3: top story white reporting flood damage lexington the city says it is important for people to report damages so it can be part of the documents submitted for the local disaster application needed to receive federal aid.

Governor andy beshear has asked president joe biden to declare several kentucky counties a disaster area because of the flooding.

We have more information on how to report damages