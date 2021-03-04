Starmer: People pretty astonished NHS funding is being cut

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the government's Budget over cuts to the NHS.

Speaking during a visit to the Royal Derby Hospital, the Labour leader said: "I think a lot of people will be pretty astonished to know that the day-to-day funding for the NHS is being cut in yesterday's Budget, hidden in that Budget was that cut." Mr Starmer talked of the "backlog of cases" that the NHS has not been able to deal with since coronavirus hit.

Report by Thomasl.

