Sturgeon criticises 'political games' by Scottish Tories

Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the Conservatives for playing "political games" over the Scottish Government's harassment complaint scandal.

Holyrood Leader Ruth Davidson said it was already clear the First Minister had broken ministerial code, to which Ms Sturgeon accused Ms Davidson of prejudging the ongoing inquiry.

"This is just about desperate political games for the Conservatives" said Ms Sturgeon.

Report by Thomasl.

