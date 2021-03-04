Footage shows moment 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake has sparked a tsunami warning in New Zealand on Thursday (March 4).

Footage shows the moment the quake hit shaking computer monitors in the home of resident in Napier, a coastal city on New Zealand's North Island.

The filmer said on social media "Damn that was one shake, lasted little over a minute.

Got the whole thing on video, here is a short clip." New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency advised residents near the coast "who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground." Residents in Napier were told to evacuate to Napier Hill.

The tsunami warning said: "Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas: "The East Coast of the North Island from CAPE RUNAWAY to TOLAGA BAY.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas.

This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities."