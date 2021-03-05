Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 5, 2021

Tsunami warnings lifted after strong earthquakes rattle New Zealand

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:05s 0 shares 1 views
Tsunami warnings lifted after strong earthquakes rattle New Zealand
Tsunami warnings lifted after strong earthquakes rattle New Zealand

Tsunami warnings were lifted after strong earthquakes rattled New Zealand on Friday (March 6).

Thousands were told to evacuate from coastal areas of the North Island after the third 8.

Tsunami warnings were lifted after strong earthquakes rattled New Zealand on Friday (March 6).

Thousands were told to evacuate from coastal areas of the North Island after the third 8.1-magnitude quake hit.

Footage filmed by Joshua Elisar in Ruakaka shows people waiting on higher ground during the tsunami alert.

Further footage filmed by @michael.geddes shows similar scenes in Ohope.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Tsunami warnings lifted as threat from monster quakes subsides

Tsunami warnings lifted as threat from monster quakes subsides

Terra Daily

7.3 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand, Tsunami warning issued and later lifted

Zee News

Pacific quake sets off tsunami, threat lifts in New Zealand

SeattlePI.com

You might like