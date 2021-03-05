Tsunami warnings lifted after strong earthquakes rattle New Zealand

Thousands were told to evacuate from coastal areas of the North Island after the third 8.

Tsunami warnings were lifted after strong earthquakes rattled New Zealand on Friday (March 6).

Thousands were told to evacuate from coastal areas of the North Island after the third 8.1-magnitude quake hit.

Footage filmed by Joshua Elisar in Ruakaka shows people waiting on higher ground during the tsunami alert.

Further footage filmed by @michael.geddes shows similar scenes in Ohope.