Sunday, March 7, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, FOXA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%.

Year to date, Fox registers a 35.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 10.6%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 25.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 8.4%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 3.0% on the day.

