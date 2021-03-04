The goats that went viral in 2020 after taking over UK town are back!

The group of goats that took over Llandudno, Wales, in 2020 at the beginning of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown have returned.

Footage from March 3 shows the herd of Kashmiri goats trotting along a road and venturing into resident's front gardens.

The groups went viral in March 2020 after they were seen ambling through the town as the UK was sent in its first COVID-19 lockdown.

The filmer explained her reaction to the goats going viral: "It was great to see Llandudno featuring on news stories around the world and tweets from all sorts of celebs who’d seen the pictures.

Who doesn’t get a kick out of seeing their small hometown on the news!" "We’ve lived here for a long time now.

The guy who took the original videos lives just around the corner for us.

"I think people generally like them [the goats] – you don’t get much choice!

They’re cute…but also very smelly if you get up close!

They only really come into town in the spring to feed the kids and they’ve got much bolder with fewer people around."