Thuraday Top Story

Jon: dhec's rollout of phase i b the covid-19 vaccine will include cancer patient.

Musc hosting a q&a just in time specifically for cancer patients with answers on the virus and the vaccine.

Leah: amy russo is at musc.

We know they are holding the session.

Why?

Amy: yeah, good morning, you guys.

Musc officials tell me that most of their cancer patients have had a lot of questions about covid-19 and if they get it and the covid-19 vaccine.

That's why hollings cancer center decided to host the live q&a webinar with four doctors they feel will put minds at ease.

Currently musc hollings cancer center sees 1400 new patients a month.

Cancer patients are at higher risk of having complications because of covid-19.

If you do develop covid while receiving chemotherapy experts say the complications can be worse.

That's why doctor david many over in the oncology department they encourage every patient to get the vaccine asap and instance where cancer patients may want to hold off on the shot.

You really shouldn't get it right around the time you're& having cancer surgery, like within a day or two because if you do have a reaction to the vaccine it is hard to tell the difference between a vaccine reaction and some kind of surgical complication.

Amy: the american cancer society predicts over 31,000 south carolinians will suffer from cancer this year.

Dr. mavy want to remind everyone you may experience side effects if you get the vaccine.

That's okay.

But you cannot develop covid from this vaccine.

He hopes hundreds of people attend the q&a and looks forward to answering any questions the public may have.

Now, that live webinar will be today at 4:30 p.m.

Musc plans to live stream it via facebook and also on their website.

If you have any questions, they encourage you to put them in the chat box.

Live in downtown charleston, amy russo, fox 24 news.

