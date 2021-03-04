David Schwimmer Says 'Friends' Reunion To Start Shooting In One Month

The core cast of "Friends" is heading back to Central Perk!
While appearing on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy", David Schwimmer revealed that the HBO Max reunion special of the beloved sitcom will begin filming in a month.
David Schwimmer has confirmed the 'Friends' reunion will begin filming "in a little over a month" after being delayed from May..
