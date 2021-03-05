New Orleans Saints release punter Thomas Morstead

They say not all heroes wear capes, some just happen to pull off the riskiest play call in Super Bowl history as a rookie and then go on to play 12 seasons all with the same franchise.

- - "like i said, everything - all- expectations have - been exceeded, multiplied.

And- when people say, don't invest i- the team or - - - don't invest in the city, that'- kind of like saying you're neve- going to love - - - - somebody because you're worried- about getting hurt cause you- know at some point- it's going to end.

And i just - didn't subscribe to that.

I've- been all in.

I love this city.- and they- love me back 100 times more."

- - - - the soon-to-be 35-year-old- morstead intends to keep- playing... though he and his- family... will always make new- orleans their home.

- other than morstead... drew - brees is the only other saints- player left on the roster... fo- now... from that super bowl 44- championship team.-