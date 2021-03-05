Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints release punter Thomas Morstead

They say not all heroes wear capes, some just happen to pull off the riskiest play call in Super Bowl history as a rookie and then go on to play 12 seasons all with the same franchise.

- morstead was a fan favorite,- from the word go... executing - the surprise onside kick in - super bowl 44, to utter - perfection... and the rest... - was history.- he made the pro bowl, in 2012..- and has one of the best yards - per punt average, in n-f-l- history... but at the end of th- day... didn't live up to his- billing, in 20-20... as the - highest-paid- punter, in the league.- morstead says he has no - regrets... and owes it all to - the fans.

- - "like i said, everything - all- expectations have - been exceeded, multiplied.

And- when people say, don't invest i- the team or - - - don't invest in the city, that'- kind of like saying you're neve- going to love - - - - somebody because you're worried- about getting hurt cause you- know at some point- it's going to end.

And i just - didn't subscribe to that.

I've- been all in.

I love this city.- and they- love me back 100 times more."

- - - - the soon-to-be 35-year-old- morstead intends to keep- playing... though he and his- family... will always make new- orleans their home.

- other than morstead... drew - brees is the only other saints- player left on the roster... fo- now... from that super bowl 44- championship team.-

