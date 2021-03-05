Russian influencer Marina Balmasheva showed the moment of her birth to her daughter. (@marina_balmasheva)

The polemic Russian influencer who married her 20-year-old stepson who she helped bring up has shared the first pictures of their newborn daughter.Marina Balmasheva, 36, who hails from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, for over 10 years before they got divorced and she began dating his 20-year-old son Vladimir ‘Voya’ Shavyrin.Marina married Vladimir last summer and the couple gave birth to a daughter, who they have called Olga Vladimirovna.(@marina_balmasheva/Newsflash)