Starmer on NHS pay: ‘It’s not good enough just to clap’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's suggested 1% pay rise for NHS staff is "insulting", and that "it's not good enough just to clap" healthcare workers.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn