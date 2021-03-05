Dubai Tower To Be Largest Piece Of Art Ever Created

This impressive tower is set to be the largest piece of art ever created.

The Clothespin Tower, designed by famous Israeli artist Zygo is the first conceptual building of its kind that turns the mundane clothespin into 'an icon of eternal love and unity'.

Zygo and his team plan to build the 50-floor Clothespin Tower in the city of Dubai.

One side of the tower is designated to serve as a luxury hotel for guests with 1,200 rooms. The opposite side continues the theme of luxury with 300 high-end apartments in addition to commercial space.

A shopping center houses contemporary art galleries, upscale restaurants as well as a mezzanine with a lounge, fitness center and luxury spa.

Zygo's team plans to start building the tower in 2023.