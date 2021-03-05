'I feel blessed': Aussie brightens up strangers' days with flower bouquets

This man in Canberra brightened up the days of two strangers by gifting them a bouquet of flowers each.

This man in Canberra brightened up the days of two strangers by gifting them a bouquet of flowers each.

David James films as he approaches passing strangers and hands them a bouquet of flowers and wishes them a good day in random acts of kindness.

The first clip shows James hand a woman a bunch of flowers and her reaction shows she was caught off guard.

"Oh really?

Thank you so much.

Do you know what?

I needed this.

Your mum would be so proud," the surprised woman said.

James explained their encounter: "Still one of my all-time favourite random acts of kindness, it was as if we had been friends for years and the positivity bouncing back and forth between our natural unstaged conversation was so heartwarming.

"Even when the camera stopped filming we stood there talking for over an hour, for a lady that had been through so much in life it was unbelievable how amazingly positive and loving she was and just radiated nothing but love." The second clip shows another woman say "are you kidding?" as James approaches her with a large bunch of flowers.

The Aussie man then explains he thinks "happiness is contagious" and that "one smile can go a thousand miles." James added: "I have been through some dark times in life and I found that my way out of these hard times was to start using positive thinking and surround myself with positive, genuine people with the same good intentions and your life will change in front of your eyes in positive happy ways.

"It is totally possible to completely shake off the negative vibes and change the direction of your life in the most positive ways.

"This is how powerful I think positivity is in our day to day lives and we need to see more and more of it spread on social media these days as I think social media has sadly become platforms for so much negativity, bullying and shock and awe."