Police forces cordon off road after several injured in 'serious incident' in Wales

Friday, March 5, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:40s 0 shares 1 views
Police in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, have cordoned off a road after attending a "serious incident" involving "a number of casualties" on March 5.

A number of people have been injured, police have confirmed.

Footage from Liz Jones shows a heavy police presence as forces attended the incident on Baglan Street, Treorchy.

South Wales Police tweeted a statement: "Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, @swpRCT, at approximately midday today.

"Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

"The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice." Rhondda MP Chris Bryant tweeted: "I’m aware of disturbing events on Baglan Street in Treherbert/Ynyswen.

My thoughts go out to all those affected and thanks to @swpRCT and @WelshAmbulance who are in attendance." The situation is currently unclear.

