Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%.

Year to date, Chevron registers a 23.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.6%.

Intel is showing a gain of 17.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 2.5%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.3% on the day.