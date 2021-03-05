Skip to main content
Huge traffic jam after car slammed into an outdoor Starbucks dining area in New York

A driver plowed through an outdoor dining setup and food stand, causing a multi-vehicle crash and backed up traffic in midtown New York City on Friday morning (March 5).

Two children were injured in the crash, according to reports.

The police handled the unfortunate incident, where at least eight people were transported to the hospital.

