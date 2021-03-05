‘Father of Net Neutrality’ Tim Wu Is Joining the Biden Administration

Wu made the announcement on March 5 via Twitter.

Wu, a Columbia law professor, is one of the most well-known advocates for "net neutrality," a term he coined.

Net neutrality is the concept that the internet should not be controlled or throttled by the government or internet service providers.

Wu also focuses on antitrust regulation against tech behemoths such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

I think everyone’s steering way away from the monopolies, and I think it’s hurting innovation in the tech sector, Tim Wu, via 'Vergecast'.

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar thinks Wu is a good fit for the Biden administration.

I look forward to working with Tim to modernize antitrust enforcement, strengthen our economy, and protect workers and consumers, Sen.

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), via The Verge