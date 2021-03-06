Skip to main content
Top 10 Moments from Season 1 of WandaVision

Top 10 Moments from Season 1 of WandaVision

These moments were simply wandafull (sorry).

For this list, we're looking at the best scenes from Marvel's miniseries WandaVision, including Wanda creating the Hex, Quicksilver's “return”, Agatha All Along, and more!

What do YOU think of Marvel's Vision for Phase 4?

Are these moments too Low-key?

Are we Stark raving mad?

Assemble in the comments and hit us with your opinions (or worst puns).

