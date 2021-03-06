Skip to main content
Man in Spider-Man suit carries grocery bags on the way home

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This is the amusing moment a Filipino man was spotted wearing a Spider-Man costume while carrying a bag of groceries.

Onlooker Shin Mik noticed the unusual shopper while walking home in Caloocan City in Manila the Philippines on December 16.

She said: ‘Maybe he feels safe while wearing that costume as he looks so happy.

It’s like a personal protective but equipment, but more fun.’

