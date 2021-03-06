This is the amusing moment a Filipino man was spotted wearing a Spider-Man costume while carrying a bag of groceries.
Man in Spider-Man suit carries grocery bags on the way home
Onlooker Shin Mik noticed the unusual shopper while walking home in Caloocan City in Manila the Philippines on December 16.
She said: ‘Maybe he feels safe while wearing that costume as he looks so happy.
It’s like a personal protective but equipment, but more fun.’