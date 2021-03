The police officers forced the stolen racing Porsche off-road after snowy pursuit, and box the driver into the vehicle, before o

This car thief who led officers into a dangerous pursuit through snow-covered roads was tasered at the wheel and arrested after officers managed to box him in with their patrol cars.The incident took place in the city centre of Birmingham, West Midlands, on the evening of 25th January.(West Midlands Police/Clipzilla)