NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Snaps Highest-Resolution Panorama Yet

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured its highest-resolution panorama yet of the Martian surface.

Stitched together from 79 individual images, this Mastcam-Z right-eye 110-mm zoom mosaic is from the camera's first high-resolution panorama imaging sequence.

These images were taken on the afternoon of Sol 4 (Feb.

22, 2021) of the mission; a sol is a Martian day.

Credit to "NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS".