In Iraq, Pope condemns violence in name of God

Pope Francis held a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric in the holy city of Najaf on Saturday and visited the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, to condemn violence in the name of God as "the greatest blasphemy".
Lucy Fielder reports.
By Hannah Brockhaus
Pope Francis met Iraqi Catholic leaders in Baghdad on Friday, in a cathedral where 48 people were..
When Pope Francis set foot in Iraq on Friday, he was breaking historic ground while manoeuvring religious and political minefields...