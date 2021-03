Rangers fans breach lockdown restrictions with Ibrox gathering

Rangers fans let off smoke bombs outside Ibrox ahead of the match against St Mirren.

Expectation is building ahead of a potential first league title success in a decade.Scotland remains under strict lockdown measures amid the pandemic with supporters from different households not allowed to congregate under Government guidelines.Rangers could win the league title this weekend if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points against Dundee United on Sunday.