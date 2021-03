Nikhil Chinappa On Life After Pandemic And What He'll Miss The Most In Virtual Concerts

Nikhil Chinappa has been the face of MTV for years.

Now, he is all set to join a virtual concert for the first time with UNDP's Open Up India Concert.

In an exclusive interview with Desimartini, the VJ, host and actor opened up about how the pandemic had affected him and what he will miss the most during the event.

He also revealed whether he is keen to act and is looking for OTT projects.