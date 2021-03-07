Watch how Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets

Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on March 6, celebrated her birthday on the sets of her film.

The actor rang in her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry.

Pictures and videos from Janhvi's birthday celebrations made their way to the internet.

There were multiple birthday cakes spelling out Janhvi’s name.

Janhvi could be seen wearing a white sweatshirt and joggers as she posed for pictures.

In some photos, there was cake smeared on the actor's face as she smiled.

Before resuming shooting for Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi was promoting her next release, Roohi.

The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, sees her playing dual characters of Roohi and Afza.

Janhvi's next release, Roohi is slated for a theatrical release on March 11.

Janhvi also has Karan Johar's Takht and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 in the pipeline.