Janhvi Kapoor to have a working birthday

Janhvi Kapoor will have a working her birthday on Saturday, with no time to chill.

While she has been busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi lately, the actress will be shooting the whole day in Patiala for her next film Good Luck Jerry on her birthday, March 6.

