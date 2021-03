Meghan And Harry’s Biggest Oprah Revelations Sending Shockwaves Around The World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey finally aired in the US a little more than a year after they decided they would step back from the Royal Family.

Some of the of the biggest talking points from the interview included: accusations of racism from within the royal family, mental health issue and parallels with Princess Diana.