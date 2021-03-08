On Women’s Day, Nirmala Sitharaman asks not to encourage use of wrong language

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Monday said nuanced discrimination, even in language, is often accepted and not objected to, due to its subtlety.

She added that language needs to be gender-sensitive and wrong language shouldn't be encouraged.

"Language of communication has to be gender-sensitive.

We stand up each time for use of the right language.

We come across language both formal and informal that doesn't recognise an implicit gender bias.

We need to say language needs to be gender-sensitive.

We shouldn't encourage such language," said Sitharaman while addressing a gathering of women MPs and journalists.

Watch the full video for more details.