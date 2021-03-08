GameStop Shares Jump After Chewy's Ryan Cohen Is Tapped to Lead E-Commerce Shift

On March 8, GameStop announced that Cohen will be the chairman of a special committee to help the retailer segue into online sales.

Others to serve on the committee include board members Kurt Wolf, chief investment officer of Hestia Capital Management.

And Alan Attal, Chewy's former top operations executive.

Cohen invested in GameStop last year in an attempt to get the retailer to shift its sales focus away from physical stores.

His investment largely influenced the stock's recent volatility.

So far this year, shares of the stock have soared over 700%.

Sources also say Cohen was involved in pushing out current GameStop CFO Jim Bell, who is resigning on March 26