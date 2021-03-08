Meghan Markle Considered Suicide During Time as a British Royal

Meghan Markle Considered Suicide During Time as a British Royal.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her experience in a sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday.

I just didn’t want to be alive any more.

And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought, Meghan Markle, via CBS.

Ms. Markle revealed that her suicidal thoughts in part stemmed from concerns "about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he’s born.".

The Duchess also shared that she was denied help after seeking support from the human-resources department of the palace.

The candid interview is the first since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year