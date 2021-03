Interview: Mental health resources in the Sacramento area

David Bain, executive director of the Sacramento chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and NAMI board member Diane Mintz joined Sonseeahray to talk about Meghan's mental health struggle and what resources are available in the Sacramento area.

THEIR STORY OF CONFRONTINGRACISM WITHIN THE ROYAL FAMILYROCKED BRITAIN LAST WEEK.

BUTTHERE'S SOMETHING ELSE IN THEINTERVIEW PRINCE HARRY ANDMEGHAN MARKLE DID WITH OPRAHTHAT AND PEOPLE ACROSS THEGLOBE TALKING MEGAN SHARE THATDEALING WITHOUT DISCRIMINATIONMADE HER NOT WANT TO BE ALIVEAND THAT WHEN SHE REACHED OUTFOR HELP AND ONE OF THE MOSTPRIVILEGED ENVIRONMENTS IN THEWORLD.

SHE COULDN'T GET WHATSHE NEEDED.

JOINING US NOWLIVE TO TALK ABOUT THAT VERYPUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A MENTALHEALTH STRUGGLE AND WHATRESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE IN OURAREA ARE DAVID BAIN EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF THE SACRAMENTOCHAPTER OF THE NATIONALALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESSNAMI BOARD MEMBER DIANNE MAN'SGOOD MORNING TO YOU BOTH DIANALET'S START WITH YOU EVENTHOUGH ABOUT ONE IN 4 AMERICANADULTS STRUGGLES WITH ADIAGNOSABLE MENTAL DISORDER INA GIVEN YEAR, ACCORDING TOJOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY.THERE'S STILL SO MUCH STIGMASURROUNDING ADMITTING THAT YOUHAVE A PROBLEM IS MAKINGDISCLOSURE THE KIND OF THINGTHAT COULD MAKE OTHER PEOPLEMORE BRAVE.

OH ABSOLUTELY.I THINK WE ARE CONCERNEDABOUT FAMILIES AND WHAT ITSOWN THING THIS WOULD BE ABENEFIT THIS FAMILY.

B.

I WASREALLY PROUD OF OF MEGHAN'SFOR DOING THIS BECAUSE IT'SIMPORTANT.NOW DAVID WHEN MEGAN WASSTILL THE DUCHESS OF YORK.

SHESAYS SHE TURNED TO THE PEOPLEAROUND HER AND COULDN'T GETHELP WITH HOW SHE WAS FEELINGLITERALLY HAS ALL THERESOURCES IN THE WORLD AT HERDISPOSAL WHEN SOMEONE ISFINALLY AT THAT POINT TO REACHOUT FOR HELP THAT'S A VERYCRITICAL TIME ISN'T IT.THIS BECAUSE THEY'RE OPENTO WHATEVER TYPES OF THEM, BUTTHEY CAN GET AND SO HOPEFULLYTHEY'RE FINDING A WARM WELCOMEWHICH IS ONE OF THE THINGSTHAT ENCOURAGES AT NAMI.

WEHAVE A CLASS CALLED FAMILY TOFAMILY YOUR FAMILY SUPPORTGROUPS AND IT'S FOR LOVEDCOME OUT ABOUT THEIR MENTALILLNESS.

THAT WAY THERE'S LESSSTIGMA AND MORE UNDERSTANDINGAND MORE PATIENTS SO IT WORK.BECAUSE IT REALLY IS ANEDUCATION FOR THE WHOLE FAMILYJUST AS IF SOMEONE HAD ACANCER DIAGNOSIS.

THE PEOPLETHAT ARE AROUND THEM AND THEIRSUPPORT SYSTEM KIND OF NEED TOLEARN WHAT THE TREATMENT ISNEED TO LEARN WHAT THE SIGNSARE WHEN SOMEBODY IS HAVING AMAYBE A BETTER OR WORSE DAYARE GOING TO ESPECIALLY BADPERIOD REALLY IS CRITICAL THATEVERYBODY AROUND SORT OFART.ABSOLUTELY AND YOU KNOWBRING IS PART OF A BODY THATHAS GOTTEN SO MUCH BETTER ISTARTED WITH NOMINEE AND WE DOOR OUR WALKS EVERY YEAR.

THEREARE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WHOJOIN I'M NOT ASHAMED TO TALKABOUT IT PEOPLE I KNOW SINCETALK ABOUT IT.

IT IT ISBENEFICIAL TO ONE'S MENTALHEALTH TO BE ABLE TO SAY ITAND LIKE MEGAN SAID SHE WASASHAMED TO HAVE TO SAY ITABOUT HER FEELINGS OF SUICIDETHAT SHE KNEW THAT IF SHEDIDN'T SAY IT SHE WOULDN'T DOIT.

AND THAT'S REALLYIMPORTANT THAT PEOPLE DO AREAFRAID TO SAY WHAT'S GOING ONIN THEIR IN FACT I KNOW THEREARE SO MANY PEOPLE RIGHT NOWAFTER YOU IN THIS PANDEMIC IJUST I CHECK IN IF SOMETHINGNEEDS TO CALL EVERY DAY.

IT'SAND I'M JUST GOING TO ASKYOU ABOUT THAT DIANE BEFORECOVID SUICIDE WAS THE 10THLEADING CAUSE OF DEATH INAMERICA THIS PAST YEAR WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING AND OTHERCHANGES TO SOCIETY BECAUSE OFTHE VIRUS ISOLATION HAS REALLYBECOMING EVEN BIGGER FACTORFOR THOSE WHO ARE ALREADYHAVING SOME KIND OF MENTALCONCERNS SO YOU MENTIONEDWHAT ARE SOME OTHER WAYS MAYBETO STEP OUT OF THIS.JUST NOT YOU KNOW TO TOMAKE SOME COMFORTABLE TO TALKABOUT IT JUST KNOWING YOU KNOWCONNECTING WITH NOMINEE ANDOTHER PEOPLE WHO HAVE DEALTWITH IT THAT YOU KNOW ARESAYINGS WELCOME THECONVERSATION IS IS SOIMPORTANT LIKE MEGAN TURNED DOTHAT TO DIANA'S FRIEND BECAUSESHE WAS THE ONLY PERSON THATSHE HAD A LOT OF TROUBLESTOUCHET EATING DISORDER SO YOUKNOW SHE WAS ABLE TO TALKABOUT IT IT'S AWFUL WHEN THEREIS SUCH QUIETS.SAME IN YOUR IN YOUR FAMILYREALLY DISPLAYED THAT.AND THAT QUITE SHAME ISSOMETHING WE KNOW YOU ALL ATNON-AMERICAN VERY HARD TOELIMINATE.

THANK YOU SO MUCHFOR YOUR INSIGHT.

THISMORNING.

WE APPRECIATE YOU.THANKS FOR HAVING US.

YEAHHELP WITH ALL WE'VE BEENTALKING ABOUT THIS MORNING ISJUST A PHONE CALL AWAY NAMISACRAMENTO HAS A HELPLINE THAT