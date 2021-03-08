Differing orders lead to confusion over teachers vaccines

Teachers and education staff in our state now qualify for a vaccine, but depending on your age there may be a difference in where you can get one.

0:14-0:18:20-:350:48-0:52{PK}((Kevin Daly//Teachers Association of Lee County President))"The more access we're granted and involved in, the happier I am and my teachers."THE PRESIDENT OF THE TEACHER'S ASSOCIATION OF LEE COUNTY SAYS EDUCATORS ARE BREATHING A LITTLE EASIER THIS WEEK...((Kevin Daly//Teachers Association of Lee County President))"Schools as much as we try to social distance, schools weren't set up for social distancing they were set up for social interaction."THAT'S AFTER THEY GOT THE NEWS...THAT THEY QUALIFIED FOR COVID-19 VACCINES...HOWEVER...WHERE THEY CAN GO FOR ONE...IS GETTING A BIT CONFUSING...THAT'S BECAUSE ACCORDING TO AN EXECUTIVE ORDER PASSED BY GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS MONDAY...*ONLY K-12 TEACHERS 50 AND UP QUALIFY...BUT A DAY LATER...PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ASKED STATES TO VACCINATE *ALL EDUCATION STAFF...NOT JUST TEACHERS...THE GOVERNOR REACTED TO THE PRESIDENT'S REQUEST THURSDAY...((Governor Ron DeSantis//(R)-FL))"The federal government is the one sending us the vaccine if they want it to be for all ages, then they have the ability to go and do that."BUT DESPITE ACKNOWLEDGING THE ASK...GOVERNOR DESANTIS IS *STILL STICKING TO HIS PUSH TO VACCINATE THE OLDEST AMONG US...((Governor Ron DeSantis//(R)-FL))"Our view is if you're 25, you're just at less risk than somebody who's 80. That's just the bottom line."

That’s justthe bottom line."SO WHERE DOES THIS LEAVETEACHERS?WELL AS OF NOW IT DEPENDS...WECHECKED AND FOUND THAT WALMART,SAMS CLUB, PUBLIX, CVS, AND ANYFEDERAL VACCINE SITE...AREFOLLOWING THE PRESIDENT’SORDERS...BUT WIN-DIXIE, WALGREENS...ANDMOST STATE OR COUNTY SITES...ARE*STILL FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’SORDER...LOCAL TEACHERS SAY DESPITE THECONFUSION...THEY’RE TAKING THECHANGES IN STRIDE...((Kevin Daly//TeachersAssociation of Lee CountyPresident))"The first message is we’re gladto have more access universalaccess is the key.

And now thenext step is just allowing theinfrastructure to come in behindit."AND THEY ADD THAT IT GIVES THEMHOPE FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOLYEAR...((Kevin Daly//TeachersAssociation of Lee CountyPresident))"You know it kind of gets usback to the idea that maybe thatAugust looks more like 2019than it did 2020."FOR THE FULL LIST OF ALL THEVACCINE SITES...AND A BREAKDOWNWHAT AGES GROUPS EACHdistributor IS ACCEPTING...HEAD