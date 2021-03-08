Skip to main content
Ousmane Sonko released on bail, supporters celebrate outside his house in Senegal

Hundreds of Ousmane Sonko's supporters gathered outside his house in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday (March 8) to celebrate the release of the opposition leader, who has been charged with rape.

The arrest of Sonko on March 3 sparked three days of clashes between youth and police, which left five people dead.

