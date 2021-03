Thousands of protesters lined the streets of Dakar in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko who has been charged with rape.

Footage filmed by @cisse_yabal, @brunogomis22 and @tidiane_diagne on March 8 shows Sonko's supporters out in force and peacefully protesting.

Sonko who has been charged with rape was released on bail under judicial supervision on March 8.